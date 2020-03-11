Coronavirus: Trump Administration Bans Travel, Cargo From Europe

Trump Administration Considers Tax Deadline Extension Due to Coronavirus The April 15 tax deadline may be pushed back, according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The extension is intended to help "small and medium-sized businesses and hard-working individuals" who have been affected the most by...
President Trump, in an address to the nation regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he is suspending all travel from Europe (not including the U.K.) to the U.S. for 30 days..
