Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > NBA season suspended after player tests positive for coronavirus

NBA season suspended after player tests positive for coronavirus

Mashable Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The NBA announced today that it has indefinitely halted the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice," said the organization in a statement. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: NBA's season suspended after player tested positive for coronavirus

NBA's season suspended after player tested positive for coronavirus 01:23

 The Milwaukee Bucks are responding after the NBA confirmed its season has been suspended after a player has tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus. "Like everyone, we were just made aware that the league is suspending its season," said Barry Baum, Chief Communications Officer of Milwaukee Bucks...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA To Suspend Season Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus [Video]NBA To Suspend Season Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association Wednesday night announced that the league would suspend the 2019-2020 season in the wake of the currently spreading coronavirus pandemic. Dennis O'Donnell reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:19Published

NBA Suspends Season [Video]NBA Suspends Season

The NBA announced it will suspend the season following Wednesday night's games after an NBA player tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBA Suspends Its Season After a Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Fans can say goodbye to March Madness... and the rest of the basketball season, for that matter. On Wednesday evening, the NBA announced that it would suspend...
E! Online Also reported by •cbs4.comDaily CallerNYTimes.comDaily StarReutersBBC NewsJust JaredJapan TodayCBS 2MediaiteCBS SportsCBC.ca

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.