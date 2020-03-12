NBA season suspended after player tests positive for coronavirus
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () The NBA announced today that it has indefinitely halted the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice," said the organization in a statement. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving...
The Milwaukee Bucks are responding after the NBA confirmed its season has been suspended after a player has tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus. "Like everyone, we were just made aware that the league is suspending its season," said Barry Baum, Chief Communications Officer of Milwaukee Bucks...
The National Basketball Association Wednesday night announced that the league would suspend the 2019-2020 season in the wake of the currently spreading coronavirus pandemic. Dennis O'Donnell reports...