C-SPAN mistakenly airs Trump's embarrassing moments before and after coronavirus address

Thursday, 12 March 2020
Viewers who were watching President Trump’s national address about coronavirus on C-SPAN Wednesday night got a sneak peak into what was happening behind the scenes. And that involved an F-bomb beforehand and a long sigh afterwards.

The network, apparently unaware that it was still broadcasting, captured Trump letting out a...
News video: WATCH: President Trump's Oval Office Coronavirus Address

WATCH: President Trump's Oval Office Coronavirus Address 09:36

 In a rare Oval Office address, President Trump disclosed the administrations latest efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

President Trump Announces Landmark Restrictions To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]President Trump Announces Landmark Restrictions To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus

President Trump, in an address to the nation Wednesday night promised to deliver the "most aggressive and comprehensive effort to combat a virus" in modern history. He announced aggressive measures..

Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

President Trump, in an address to the nation regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he is suspending all travel from Europe (not including the U.K.) to the U.S. for 30 days..

‘Absolute Catastrophe’: Online Meltdown Triggered by Trump’s Error-Filled Coronavirus Speech

‘Absolute Catastrophe’: Online Meltdown Triggered by Trump’s Error-Filled Coronavirus SpeechOnline meltdown triggered by Trump's low-energy, error-filled coronavirus address from the Oval Office: 'absolute catastrophe'
WATCH: CSPAN Continues Recording Trump After Oval Office Address, Catching Him Saying ‘Okayyyyyyy!’

President Donald Trump, after his address from the Oval Office late Wednesday night on the United States response to the novel coronavirus, the...
