C-SPAN mistakenly airs Trump's embarrassing moments before and after coronavirus address
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Viewers who were watching President Trump’s national address about coronavirus on C-SPAN Wednesday night got a sneak peak into what was happening behind the scenes. And that involved an F-bomb beforehand and a long sigh afterwards.
The network, apparently unaware that it was still broadcasting, captured Trump letting out a...
President Trump, in an address to the nation regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he is suspending all travel from Europe (not including the U.K.) to the U.S. for 30 days..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 09:30Published