Xiaomi packed a massive 5,020mAh battery into its new $200 phone

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Xiaomi’s Redmi series is quite popular in India for phones in the $200 range with great battery life and reliable performance. Today, the company launched its newest offering, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, with 5,020 mAh battery and support for 33W fast charging. The phone, priced at ₹14,999 ($202) also features Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G — one of the first chipsets to support India’s own navigation system, NavIC. [Read: How India’s homegrown GPS will work with phones] The new Redmi device introduces a huge 6.67-inch screen with a hole-punch camera. Overall specifications are quite impressive for a mid-range phone. Specifications Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon…



