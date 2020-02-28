Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Xiaomi packed a massive 5,020mAh battery into its new $200 phone

Xiaomi packed a massive 5,020mAh battery into its new $200 phone

The Next Web Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Xiaomi’s Redmi series is quite popular in India for phones in the $200 range with great battery life and reliable performance. Today, the company launched its newest offering, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, with 5,020 mAh battery and support for 33W fast charging. The phone, priced at ₹14,999 ($202) also features Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G — one of the first chipsets to support India’s own navigation system, NavIC. [Read: How India’s homegrown GPS will work with phones] The new Redmi device introduces a huge 6.67-inch screen with a hole-punch camera. Overall specifications are quite impressive for a mid-range phone. Specifications Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Xiaomi
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A space engineer has built her own 'retro' cell phone [Video]A space engineer has built her own 'retro' cell phone

A space engineer has built her own cell phone with a ROTARY DIAL because she despises smartphones and texting. Justine Haupt, 34, spent three years creating the old school device which fits into her..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published

The concept for Vivo's new Apex phone has zero ports and a 7.5x optical zoom camera [Video]The concept for Vivo's new Apex phone has zero ports and a 7.5x optical zoom camera

This phone is taking the bezel-less, hole-less idea to a whole new level.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The DOOGEE N100 is a highly affordable phone with a big bastard battery

When looking for a new phone, it's easy to just opt for the latest Android handset or iPhone -- people like the familiarity of sticking with the brands they...
betanews

Xiaomi's Black Shark 3 Pro gaming phone has pop-up shoulder buttons

When Xiaomi introduced its Black Shark 2 gaming phone a year ago, it hyped up the pressure-sensitive display that lets users map left and right controls to the...
engadget


Tweets about this

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Xiaomi packed a massive 5,020mAh battery into its new $200 phone https://t.co/8JLDKjIwd0 https://t.co/gppY7X6wo0 5 minutes ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous Xiaomi packed a massive 5,020mAh battery into its new $200 phone https://t.co/Q0TFuMYrhN https://t.co/KVB5BqbzWC 5 minutes ago

Plugged

Plugged | by TNW Xiaomi packed a massive 5,020mAh battery into its new $200 phone https://t.co/XBRPRfc3sQ 6 minutes ago

tushar_malviya

Tushar Malviya RT @thenextweb: Xiaomi packed a massive 5,020mAh battery into its new $200 phone (by @Indianidle) https://t.co/pPN9QNsew6 9 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW Xiaomi packed a massive 5,020mAh battery into its new $200 phone (by @Indianidle) https://t.co/pPN9QNsew6 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.