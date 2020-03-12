Pixar's 'Soul' trailer is an unbelievably sweet look at death
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () The first full trailer for Pixar's upcoming animated movie Soul gets right to the point: This movie is an idea about what happens after you die and before you're born. And of course it's really cute.
Soul follows what happens to jazz musician Joe Gardner after he dies on what was one of the best days of his life. Not wanting...
Check out the official trailer for Pixar's Soul starring Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs!
Release Date: June 19, 2020
Soul is a computer-animated adventure fantasy comedy movie produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It is directed by Pete...