Nintendo and Lego team up for a cool, gamified Lego Super Mario set

Mashable Thursday, 12 March 2020
Lego and Nintendo are mashing together their expertises in brick-building and games to create a unique Lego set featuring some of the most iconic characters, creatures, and features from the Super Mario universe.

Starring a chubby, blocky version of Mario that's reminiscent of the days of the NES and SNES, the Lego Super Mario...
