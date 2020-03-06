Global  

John Krasinski announces 'A Quiet Place: Part II' delay

Mashable Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
With measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, A Quiet Place Part 2 screenings would have been quiet indeed. However, director John Krasinski tweeted on Thursday that the film, previously scheduled to release on March 20 in the U.S., would be postponed.



#AQuietPlacePart2...Take2...
News video: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Stun at A Quiet Place Part II NYC Premiere

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Stun at A Quiet Place Part II NYC Premiere 02:31

 A Quiet Place Part II , writer/director/producer, John Krasinski called the sequel 'a thank you note' to the people who came out to see the first film at the New York City premiere. The actor was joined by wife, Emily Blunt, who returns to star in the second part of the 2018 thriller.

