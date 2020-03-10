'F9' delayed to spring 2021 due to coronavirus

Thursday, 12 March 2020 () F9 is slamming the brakes.
The release of the upcoming Fast and Furious film has been delayed by almost one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Previously slated to open May 22, it will now hit theaters April 2, 2021 in North America.
Exact dates for other international territories have yet to be announced.
