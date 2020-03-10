Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > 'F9' delayed to spring 2021 due to coronavirus

'F9' delayed to spring 2021 due to coronavirus

Mashable Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
F9 is slamming the brakes.

The release of the upcoming Fast and Furious film has been delayed by almost one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Previously slated to open May 22, it will now hit theaters April 2, 2021 in North America. 

Exact dates for other international territories have yet to be announced.

"While we...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: LBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Where did coronavirus come from?

Where did coronavirus come from? 01:54

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium Closing Indefinitely [Video]

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium Closing Indefinitely

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium announced they will be closed indefinitely amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:16Published
Local Couple Scrambling To Find New Wedding Venue [Video]

Local Couple Scrambling To Find New Wedding Venue

With Heinz Chapel canceling all their weddings until May 31, Rob Decker and Kimberly Eisel are now scrambling to find a new place to say their vows, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

What coronavirus means for your industry

What coronavirus means for your industryHello! My Insider Inc. colleagues and I are now all working from home, and I expect many of you are too. I will admit that so far that it's been an...
Business Insider Also reported by •CNAWorldNewsMid-Day

Investors need to brave 'ghosts of 2008' and keep cash ready amid the coronavirus sell-off, top market strategist says

Investors need to brave 'ghosts of 2008' and keep cash ready amid the coronavirus sell-off, top market strategist says· *The economic threat posed by coronavirus is "the perfect storm" of numerous market pressures, Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist at The Colony Group,...
Business Insider Also reported by •CNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

haydenpike0

Hayden Pike Ok Coronavirus can go***off now like 3 weeks off AND spring season delayed even more... like this is so***bruh😔 2 minutes ago

WesternBranchTF

Western Branch Track RT @VHSL_: Due to the spread of the coronavirus, we have delayed the start of the spring sports season until March 30. The outdoor track c… 18 minutes ago

BabeTruth2

Stand Back up 2 RT @BNightengale: Players are now being sent home as #Yankees minor leaguer tests positive for coronavirus, bracing for season to be delaye… 20 minutes ago

goisjenny98

Jenny Gois RT @KUSINews: Sports affected by the coronavirus: - NCAA cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments -MLB opening day delayed 2 weeks… 2 hours ago

NewsChannel9

NewsChannel 9 RT @DariusJoshuaTV: Updated with the statement from @john_rathbun3 on the state of spring sports in Section III @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR… 2 hours ago

amalekdpt

Adam Malek PT, DPT, SCS, CSOMT, CSCS RT @MLB_PR: 2020 Opening Day to be delayed by at least two weeks; Spring Training Games cancelled beginning today; and @WBCBaseball Qualifi… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.