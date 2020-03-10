Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > All the movie releases delayed because of coronavirus

All the movie releases delayed because of coronavirus

Mashable Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
As events and large gatherings are canceled to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Hollywood distributors are pulling scheduled movie releases out of concern for public health.

With so many movies already postponed and more delays continuing to roll in, we made this handy list to guide you through all the movies you won't be...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

More than 140 Brits fly back home from coronavirus cruise ship [Video]More than 140 Brits fly back home from coronavirus cruise ship

A plane carrying 142 Brit passengers from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship landed at Birmingham Airport tonight (Wed) surrounded by ambulances.The holidaymakers were flown home from the Grand..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

How Coronavirus Is Affecting Hollywood | THR News [Video]How Coronavirus Is Affecting Hollywood | THR News

Coronavirus concerns hit Hollywood: From 'Jeopardy' and 'Wheel of Fortune' filming without live audiences to Broadway slashing ticket prices to new movie push backs, we're breaking down all the latest..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:14Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyniggaDaps

D a p p e r RT @edockterman: Major releases being delayed because of coronavirus: the new James Bond movie the new Fast & Furious movie the new Quiet… 6 minutes ago

alenoir

ɹıou ǝl sɐǝɹpuɐ All the movie releases delayed because of coronavirus https://t.co/qan6FDWklD https://t.co/HlwAD33zHF 3 hours ago

socialdiginews

News on Social Media & Marketing All the movie releases delayed because of coronavirus https://t.co/hbvQzEH6pH https://t.co/daoupazRvg 3 hours ago

JeanneGumbleton

Jeanne Gumbleton All the movie releases delayed because of coronavirus https://t.co/0bZcOB5R7I https://t.co/hDxrxs1DYs 3 hours ago

selenavdp

Selena Vanderpoel [Mashable] All the movie releases delayed because of coronavirus https://t.co/JLUjJqDBNQ 4 hours ago

entertainm2019

Entertainment News 2019 All the movie releases delayed because of coronavirus https://t.co/yOXoVh7jJu #entertainment #movies https://t.co/9KFimsbNQs 4 hours ago

RobotNavi

Naveen All the movie releases delayed because of coronavirus https://t.co/Xvu6nyDLJa https://t.co/TnJf5LAazP 5 hours ago

Indie_Brew

Indie Brew All the movie releases delayed because of coronavirus https://t.co/iLO6acDrfg #IndieBrew #Radio #MusicNews… https://t.co/Ohq2Z5Snog 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.