All the movie releases delayed because of coronavirus

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )





With so many movies already postponed and more delays continuing to roll in, we made this handy list to guide you through all the movies you won't be... As events and large gatherings are canceled to prevent the spread of coronavirus , Hollywood distributors are pulling scheduled movie releases out of concern for public health.With so many movies already postponed and more delays continuing to roll in, we made this handy list to guide you through all the movies you won't be 👓 View full article

