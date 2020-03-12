Global  

Tom Hanks is not quarantined with Wilson, the ball from 'Cast Away'

Mashable Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
We regret to inform you that although reports of Tom Hanks chilling in coronavirus quarantine with Wilson, the volleyball from Cast Away, sound delightful, they're not actually real.

On Wednesday, the public learned that both Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson — who are currently in Australia — tested positive for the novel...
News video: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for COVID-19

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for COVID-19 01:22

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for COVID-19 In a shocking post to Twitter on March 11, actor Tom Hanks confirmed that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for COVID-19. Both Hanks and Wilson have been in Australia for pre-production of Warner Bros' untitled Elvis Presley film....

