Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Mashable Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Hanks posted a statement to Twitter that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for the  coronavirus. Read more...

News video: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus | THR News

 The actor was filming Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet untitled Presley movie for Warner Bros.

Elvis Presley biopic halted due to Tom Hanks' diagnosis [Video]Elvis Presley biopic halted due to Tom Hanks' diagnosis

Elvis Presley biopic halted due to Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis The actor is self-isolating along with wife Rita Wilson after being told they are suffering from the widely-spreading disease and so..

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus | Billboard News

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Hollywood's beloved couple just shared some news about their health. On Wednesday evening, Tom Hanks took to social media to reveal that he and his wife, Rita...
Trending Entertainment News Today: Coronavirus to affect Bollywood, Baaghi 3’s box-office domination

From trade experts and exhibitors weighing in on how coronavirus could affect Bollywood and Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson testing positive for coronavirus to...
Bollywood Life

