Disney's 'Mulan' delayed amid coronavirus concerns

Mashable Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Mulan has joined the growing list of films delayed due to coronavirus.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has opted to push back the North American release of its live-action remake from March 27 to a later date in 2020. Its rollout in other countries, including China, had already been postponed indefinitely due to the...
Recent related news from verified sources

Disney delays Mulan and New Mutants over coronavirus fears

Disney delays Mulan and New Mutants over coronavirus fearsImage: Disney Disney is delaying Mulan’s release due to the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world, according to Variety. There is no new release...
The Verge

Disney Delays 'Mulan' Release Moments After Cast Attends UK Premiere

Disney has decided to push back the release date for Mulan amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The live-action remake of the classic animated film was scheduled to be...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Disney's 'Mulan' delayed amid coronavirus concerns https://t.co/3V382sHmL0 20 seconds ago

SamRoseWatson

Spokane Sammi Rose RT @jenyamato: Amid coronavirus fears Disney has put the release of MULAN on hold — indefinitely, for now. Also delayed: NEW MUTANTS and AN… 3 minutes ago

adoreqianxi

cindy RT @TrendingWeibo: Variety reports that the theatrical release of #Mulan has been postponed amid growing concerns over COVID-19. The film… 4 minutes ago

jenyamato

jen yamato Amid coronavirus fears Disney has put the release of MULAN on hold — indefinitely, for now. Also delayed: NEW MUTAN… https://t.co/8GQCeZamSW 8 minutes ago

mizthang

Danielle Reyes RT @totalfilm: Breaking: Disney has delayed #Mulan, #NewMutants, and #Antlers amid Coronavirus concerns https://t.co/U9KaAcHRSI 11 minutes ago

Gadgets360tech1

Gadgets360technews Disney’s ‘Mulan’ delayed amid coronavirus concerns https://t.co/1OIbw5YzVP https://t.co/vWheolWbZa 13 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #Disney #Delayed #Mulan Disney's 'Mulan' delayed amid coronavirus concerns https://t.co/qpnYSSmcvb https://t.co/GFXL8QEgpw 20 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Disney's 'Mulan' delayed amid coronavirus concerns https://t.co/n7qBSpdCsL https://t.co/2a3LOXQjT5 20 minutes ago

