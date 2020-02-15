Global  

Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped an unheard 'Hamilton' track just when we needed it most

Mashable Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Lin-Manuel Miranda just wants to help. 

On Thursday, the Hamilton creator dropped a never-before-heard song from his Tony Award-winning musical in an effort to calm fans amid the coronavirus outbreak. Notably, all Broadway productions have been stopped as a social distancing precaution and will not return until April 12....
