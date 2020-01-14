Global  

It’s 2020 — so you may as well learn to pitch from a Twitter bot

The Next Web Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Originality isn’t easy. It can be hard to see the pay-off from the extra effort that’s required to achieve it, so it’s not surprising that we tend to find ourselves taking the ‘easy way out’ and opting for the lowest common denominator. But most of us also know what it’s like to be at the receiving end of people’s lack of creativity. That’s why the Infinite Conference — a Twitter created by Aaron Z. Best that generates fake sessions for a never ending tech conference — hits so close to home. The session titles generated by the bot are both mind-numbingly boring and nauseatingly…

