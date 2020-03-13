Casper has dropped the only code you need for World Sleep Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

*TL;DR:* Until midnight on March 16, you can save 20% on all Casper products (except the Glow Light) using the code WORLDSLEEPDAYZZZ.



--------------------



There's nothing better in this world than sleep. Just ask anyone who isn't getting any, and they'll be happy to tell you just how important it is.



In case... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Denis Fruneau Casper has dropped the only code you need for World Sleep Day https://t.co/TOBqZBcs90 5 minutes ago DrinksFeed US Casper Has Dropped The Only Code You Need For World Sleep Day https://t.co/dXmkDYNuLl 10 minutes ago Principal-IT #Casper #CasperMattresses #ShoppingUk Casper has dropped the only code you need for World Sleep Day… https://t.co/sYskMeCIUz 16 minutes ago Juank Casper has dropped the only code you need for World Sleep Day https://t.co/ZZmjwI2V2M https://t.co/0XulUYvsJ7 16 minutes ago Lucas Wyrsch Casper has dropped the only code you need for World Sleep Day https://t.co/bN9ilhscfw 16 minutes ago PurplePenguinMedia Casper has dropped the only code you need for World Sleep Day https://t.co/1gijNd48M7 16 minutes ago Gadgets360technews Casper has dropped the only code you need for World Sleep Day https://t.co/SjLXALEbRa https://t.co/MnLxa2dRQA 21 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y #Casper has dropped the only code you need for World Sleep Day https://t.co/hzqARLnjJh https://t.co/BatgMa8bMT 24 minutes ago