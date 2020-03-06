Global  

Mmm, Sennheiser’s new Momentum earbuds now have ANC & more juice

The Next Web Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The true wireless earbud market is stacked, but a few companies stand out. One of them, of course, is Apple and its ubiquitous AirPods. And one of the others was Sennheiser and its Momentum true wireless earbuds, some of the best-sounding equipment in its category. Well, strap yourself in, because we’ve got some good news: Sennheiser‘s new Momentum earbuds are here. Say hello to the rather imaginatively titled Sennheiser Momentum true wireless 2. Terrible name aside — I mean, really? Sennheiser, really? Really, Sennheiser? You couldn’t do better than that? — there are some updates that should make your listening experience…

