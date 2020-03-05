Sir Patrick Stewart takes on superfan Pete Buttigieg in a surreal 'Star Trek' quiz

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

You probably never thought you'd see Sir Patrick Stewart taking on Mayor Pete Buttigieg in a Star Trek trivia quiz, but these are strange times we're living in. (Also Buttigieg was guest-hosting for Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, so it's not actually quite as random as it sounds.)



Buttigieg is a pretty big Star Trek fan, so... 👓 View full article

