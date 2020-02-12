Global  

Stephen Colbert performs an eerie no-audience monologue while sipping whisky

Mashable Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was meant to be going audience free starting next week, in response to the spread of coronavirus. But in the end, everything happened earlier than expected.

"Welcome to The Late Show, I'm your host Stephen Colbert," says the man himself in the video above. "As you may have noticed, none of...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears

Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears 01:16

 Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears On Thursday night, CBS and NBC announced that a number of their late-night shows based in New York City would cease airing. The shows affected are ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,' 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and...

Stephen Colbert hosted 'The Late Show' from his bathtub [Video]

Stephen Colbert hosted 'The Late Show' from his bathtub

Fans of “The Late Show” who were expecting a week of re-runs were met with a far stranger surprise on March 16. thanks to a last-minute announcement from host Stephen Colbert. At 10:50 p.m. on..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:06Published
Singer-Songwriter Alex Ebert Breaks Down His Latest Album, "I vs I" [Video]

Singer-Songwriter Alex Ebert Breaks Down His Latest Album, "I vs I"

His most expansive and eclectic album yet, on "I vs I" Alex Ebert unfolds a conceptual narrative that explores the many facets of the human experience, through the lens of a deteriorating relationship..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 23:53Published

Imaginary High Fives, Awkward Silences, Sipping Bourbon: Watch Stephen Colbert Embrace the Surreal of Late Night Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Imaginary high fives, no audience laughter, sipping bourbon: Watch Stephen Colbert embrace the surreal of late night amid coronavirus crisis
Mediaite


