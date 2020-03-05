Global  

Pete Buttigieg makes his late night host debut for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Mashable Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Mayor Pete Buttigieg may have dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, but he's got other fish to fry — namely, the late night show circuit.

The Democratic candidate filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night, making his late night show hosting debut. Buttigieg, like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon, performed without a...
News video: Former 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg will guest host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

 The gig comes after Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination.

