Tag Heuer's new smartwatch is ludicrously expensive

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer has a new smartwatch, its third in total. Like the previous two, it's called the Tag Heuer Connected, and it starts at a similarly hefty price tag of $1,800.



And while an outrageous price was sort of excusable when the Tag Heuer Connected first launched, back in 2015, as smartwatches were... 👓 View full article

