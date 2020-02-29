ACLU sues US government over its use of facial recognition at airports

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the US government over its failure to reveal details about the use of facial recognition at airports. On Thursday, the ACLU and the New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to order a range of federal agencies to hand over their records about the tech's usage at airports. The lawsuit centers on concerns that the government can use facial recognition to track our movements, and has refused to provide details about what it's doing with the tech. To find out more, the ACLU is seeking details on the…


