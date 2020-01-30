Global  

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to send 1 million masks to U.S., plus testing kits

Mashable Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is sending aid to the United States. 

The Alibaba co-founder committed to sending 1 million medical masks and 500,000 coronavirus testing kits to the U.S. on Chinese social site Weibo on Friday. It's being done through the Jack Ma Foundation. In case you only speak English, a translated version of...
