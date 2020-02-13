Don’t expect too much from the rumored ‘entry-level’ AirPods Pro Lite
Friday, 13 March 2020 () I’ll tell you one thing for free: I can’t wait until Apple either announces these earbuds or quashes the rumors, because I hate the phrase “AirPods Pro Lite.” I mean, come on, how can something that’s ‘Pro’ be ‘Lite?’ It’s a contradiction, it’s dumb, and I hate it. Anyway, hate aside, let’s kick off from where all the best stories start: The beginning. There have been rumors circulating over the last few months about Apple introducing a pair of ‘entry-level’ AirPods Pro. Much of this speculation has been driven by Digitimes, which is a Taiwanese publication that focuses on the…
Samsung is back with its follow-up to the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds+. Can the AirPods Pro top this challenger? With 11 hours of battery life, extremely comfortable fit, and IPX2 sweat-proofing, plus..
Apple's suppliers will kick off production of a new entry-level version of AirPods Pro between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second... MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider •9to5Mac
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Newspages Don’t expect too much from the rumored ‘entry-level’ AirPods Pro Lite
The Next Web | March 13, 2020 https://t.co/BL9AiBmS4N #news7 minutes ago
Steven Krohn | Krohn Media Don’t expect too much from the rumored ‘entry-level’ AirPods Pro Lite https://t.co/j4uNdcrYHw https://t.co/EgTrGRrVWm 10 minutes ago
PlanYour.Website Don’t expect too much from the rumored ‘entry-level’ AirPods Pro Lite https://t.co/irvfSpigqe #TechNews12 minutes ago
Harley Ⓜ️ Join us - Don’t expect too much from the rumored ‘entry-level’ AirPods Pro Lite https://t.co/gsSs7UdK6W https://t.co/J4iaaC5Ibb 17 minutes ago
Inari Don’t expect too much from the rumored ‘entry-level’ AirPods Pro Lite https://t.co/HDrvczbrHD [@TheNextWeb] 17 minutes ago