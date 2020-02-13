Don’t expect too much from the rumored ‘entry-level’ AirPods Pro Lite

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

I’ll tell you one thing for free: I can’t wait until Apple either announces these earbuds or quashes the rumors, because I hate the phrase “AirPods Pro Lite.” I mean, come on, how can something that’s ‘Pro’ be ‘Lite?’ It’s a contradiction, it’s dumb, and I hate it. Anyway, hate aside, let’s kick off from where all the best stories start: The beginning. There have been rumors circulating over the last few months about Apple introducing a pair of ‘entry-level’ AirPods Pro. Much of this speculation has been driven by Digitimes, which is a Taiwanese publication that focuses on the…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

