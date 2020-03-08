Apple may reveal MacBook Air with improved keyboard as soon next week

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

It was just yesterday we reported on rumors that Apple is planning on revamping keyboards within its entire MacBook lineup soon. Turns out Apple may be getting started even sooner than expected. According to a report from MacRumors citing an anonymous tipster, Apple plans to announce new MacBook Air models last week. The tipster had previously predicted Apple‘s launch of new iPods and iMacs last year, and the timing makes sense; Apple has a tendency to announce new products in March, including the past five years. Although Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report on the new MacBooks indicated they weren’t set…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: MacBook,Apple 👓 View full article

