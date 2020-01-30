Global  

AMC & Regal movie theaters will now only sell 50% of tickets to help social distancing practices

Mashable Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
AMC and Regal, two of the nation's largest movie theater chains, are immediately implementing social distancing measures to help prevent spreading the coronavirus

Both theaters will be cutting down theater capacity by half, selling only 50 percent of seats for any given screening in order to keep guests from having to sit...
