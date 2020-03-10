Stuck at home? It's the perfect time to build your own robot.

Kaela ✨ I’m trying to convince derek that since we’re stuck at home, it’s the perfect time to get a dog. Help. He’s stubborn. 25 minutes ago

Daydreamingdonuts RT @50pomegranates: this is an incredibly easy bread recipe, if anyone is thinking of baking at a time like this. you really just fold it a… 28 minutes ago

Becks Kobel 💄💀 RT @WACounties: Stuck at home? It's the perfect time to fill out your 2020 #census! It's an important part of determining how much funding… 33 minutes ago

S(h)eyi Ogunjide It occurs to me that since everyone is stuck at home, now's the perfect time to recommend Malazan Book of the Falle… https://t.co/ziapdPKUFE 34 minutes ago

Washington State Association of Counties Stuck at home? It's the perfect time to fill out your 2020 #census! It's an important part of determining how much… https://t.co/8PCB5isnKS 47 minutes ago

Reyna Vivian RT @kbaumgartner_: If you’re stuck at home, now is a perfect time to make calls for @realDonaldTrump!! Message me to get more information a… 55 minutes ago

Joseph K. Okeiga Stuck at home? Lost your job?? This is the perfect time to learn a new skill that’ll help you make money. If th… https://t.co/nm0sx7LhJb 1 hour ago