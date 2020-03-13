Global  

#StayTheFHome urges people to stop the spread of the coronavirus

Mashable Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
In an effort to get people to stay inside and reduce community exposure to the coronavirus, a German software engineer has created a website with a simple, catchy message for the world: Stay the fuck home. 

The site, staythefuckhome.com, contains a 12-point "Self-Quarantine Manifesto" that encourages best practices like not...
News video: St. Louis Bans Events with More Than 1,000 People

St. Louis Bans Events with More Than 1,000 People 02:41

 The city of St. Louis is banning events of more than 1,000 people to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

