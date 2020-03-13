#StayTheFHome urges people to stop the spread of the coronavirus
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () In an effort to get people to stay inside and reduce community exposure to the coronavirus, a German software engineer has created a website with a simple, catchy message for the world: Stay the fuck home.
The site, staythefuckhome.com, contains a 12-point "Self-Quarantine Manifesto" that encourages best practices like not...
