Chilling Italian obituary pages show the rising dead from coronavirus Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

European journalist David Carretta posted a grim video Saturday morning that's getting a lot of attention on Twitter. It shows the stark comparison between obituary pages in an Italian newspaper on Feb. 9 versus March 13.



As Carretta's contrast depicts, the daily paper L'Eco di Bergamo had a page and a half of obituaries on... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this shwlay Chilling Italian obituary pages show the rising dead from coronavirus https://t.co/3ohuffql3F https://t.co/0Je0rDZlbq 1 hour ago Jill Darbyshire Video: "A simple flu" - chilling reality of COVID-19 displayed by comparison of one Italian town's obituary pa… https://t.co/bxvXxjdEec 8 hours ago Kel Chilling Italian obituary pages show the rising dead from coronavirus https://t.co/WBglRUwV7g https://t.co/9R7bqrpCqZ 15 hours ago kben weg Chilling Italian obituary pages show the rising dead from coronavirus https://t.co/tcniNirgfe 1 day ago 🖤🍏🍊🍏🍊🍏🍊🖤 RT @skwawkbox: Video: "A simple flu" – chilling reality of COVID-19 displayed by comparison of one Italian town's obituary pages https://t.… 1 day ago A6er Video: “A simple flu” – chilling reality of COVID-19 displayed by comparison of one Italian town’s obituary pages |… https://t.co/9uTzqqYpck 2 days ago Adrian Brasoveanu Chilling Italian obituary pages show the rising dead from coronavirus https://t.co/8N0OTVsZBS 2 days ago Janni #BabyYoda Stan Aragon Chilling Italian obituary pages show the rising dead from coronavirus https://t.co/d1Rz7xly7H via @mashable 2 days ago