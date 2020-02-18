France hits Apple with a $1.23 billion anti-competitive fine
Monday, 16 March 2020 () The French Competition Authority has ordered Apple to pay a €1.1 billion ($1.23 billion) fine, for colluding with its distributors and abusing the economic dependence of its independent resellers.
France's competition watchdog also fined two wholesalers, Tech Data and Ingram Micro, for €76.1 million ($85 million) and...
