You Might Like

Tweets about this melixant Arnold Schwarzenegger is self-isolating with his tiny pet donkey and horse. That's it. https://t.co/YBqTpG2PUd https://t.co/Ii4rWdS988 8 minutes ago Izu ひhiara ☥ Arnold Schwarzenegger is self-isolating with his tiny pet donkey and horse. That's it. https://t.co/KM6PfWECXK https://t.co/8Gs9eeyRI5 8 minutes ago Greg 👁‍🗨’©️ - 🇨🇦☘️🇮🇪👨🏼‍💻🍫🚗 Arnold, self-isolating in his kitschy kitchen with a pony & a donkey and encouraging us to do the same, is the ener… https://t.co/nl2ysvBPTM 13 minutes ago El Is there anything more pure than Arnold Schwarzenegger living his best life self-isolating with his pet donkeys 15 minutes ago Brigid Curtin RT @fep315: Arnold Schwarzenegger self-isolating at home with his miniature horse and donkey during a pandemic. Life is surreal right now. 15 minutes ago Rokey🇺🇸 I Block Idiots Sometimes what we need is something we couldn't even imagine existing: I give you Arnold Scwarzenegger self-isolati… https://t.co/qs58MxB7Qs 20 minutes ago TIN-Tech Bloggers Arnold Schwarzenegger is self-isolating with his tiny pet donkey and horse. Thats it. (Sam Haysom/Mashable!) https://t.co/TlHUzSxcb1 21 minutes ago Denis Fruneau Arnold Schwarzenegger is self-isolating with his tiny pet donkey and horse. That's it. https://t.co/PaYnVJy3fV 22 minutes ago