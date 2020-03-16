France fines Apple a record $1.2B for fixing prices with suppliers



Recent related videos from verified sources London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut



London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street is seen closed on Saturday as the company announced they have closed all their retail stores outside mainland China until March 27 to help prevent the spr Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 5 days ago Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products



Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products As cases of coronavirus continue to mount around the world, Apple is updating its guidelines for how you can keep your iPhone, iPad and.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources France fines Apple $1.2 billion for anti-competitive acts PARIS (AP) — French regulators fined Apple 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) on Monday for striking deals to keep prices high, in the biggest-ever such sanction...

Seattle Times 4 days ago



France fines Apple $1.2 billion for anti-competitive acts PARIS (AP) — French regulators fined Apple 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) on Monday for striking deals to keep prices high, in the biggest-ever such sanction...

SeattlePI.com 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this