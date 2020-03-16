Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Save over $400 on an HP 2-in-1 laptop, plus other tech deals this week

Save over $400 on an HP 2-in-1 laptop, plus other tech deals this week

Mashable Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
So, you've got your WiFi in check for your indefinite work-from-home stint, but do you have a proper piece of tech to connect to it?

If not, we've got you covered — we found some of the best laptop and tablet deals that you can get this week, including over $400 off an HP Spectre x360 2-in-1, and more. 

Take a look, and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.