Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > What Not to Do: TikTok Censors ‘Ugly,’ ‘Poor’ and ‘Disabled’

What Not to Do: TikTok Censors ‘Ugly,’ ‘Poor’ and ‘Disabled’

WebProNews Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
It may be the one of the hottest social media platforms, but TikTok is providing a template of what not to do.

The post What Not to Do: TikTok Censors ‘Ugly,’ ‘Poor’ and ‘Disabled’ appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

TikTok memo directed censorship of users deemed ugly, overweight, or disabled, and banned users for livestreams that criticized governments

TikTok memo directed censorship of users deemed ugly, overweight, or disabled, and banned users for livestreams that criticized governments· TikTok, the social-media platform wildly popular with Gen Z, had in some markets directed moderators to keep users that they judged to be disabled, poor, or...
Business Insider

TikTok encouraged moderators to suppress content from those deemed ugly, poor, or overweight

Chinese video-sharing app TikTok once instructed its moderators to hide posts created by users it deemed to be ugly, poor, overweight, or disabled, according to...
The Next Web Also reported by •Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.