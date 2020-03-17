What Not to Do: TikTok Censors ‘Ugly,’ ‘Poor’ and ‘Disabled’
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 (
2 days ago)
It may be the one of the hottest social media platforms, but TikTok is providing a template of what not to do.
The post What Not to Do: TikTok Censors ‘Ugly,’ ‘Poor’ and ‘Disabled’ appeared first on WebProNews.
Recent related news from verified sources
TikTok memo directed censorship of users deemed ugly, overweight, or disabled, and banned users for livestreams that criticized governments · TikTok, the social-media platform wildly popular with Gen Z, had in some markets directed moderators to keep users that they judged to be disabled, poor, or... Business Insider 2 days ago
TikTok encouraged moderators to suppress content from those deemed ugly, poor, or overweight Chinese video-sharing app TikTok once instructed its moderators to hide posts created by users it deemed to be ugly, poor, overweight, or disabled, according to... The Next Web 2 days ago Also reported by • Independent You Might Like
Tweets about this