|
Facebook, Google, Twitter and others join forces to fight coronavirus fake news
|
|
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube are joining forces to fight misinformation related to the coronavirus outbreak.
"We are working closely together on COVID-19 response efforts. We’re helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
UK coronavirus cases to double every four days, says CMO
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, says the number of coronavirus victims in the UK is likely to "double every four to five days".
He adds the UK was one of the..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:36Published
Sooryavanshi And ‘83 Postponed | #TutejaTalks
Subscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes https://goo.gl/iq93aA https://goo.gl/q4B3Rm Watch more Reviews, Rating, Bollywood, Hollywood, Indian Regional News &..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:42Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Reddit, and Twitter just said they're working together to fight coronavirus misinformationFacebook, Google, YouTube, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Twitter said they're working with each other and government health agencies to ensure people see...
WorldNews
Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Reddit, and Twitter just said they're working together to fight coronavirus misinformation (FB, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, TWTR)· Facebook, Google, YouTube, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Twitter said they're working with each other and government health agencies to ensure people see...
Business Insider
Tweets about this