Facebook, Google, Twitter and others join forces to fight coronavirus fake news

Mashable Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube are joining forces to fight misinformation related to the coronavirus outbreak

"We are working closely together on COVID-19 response efforts. We’re helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the...
