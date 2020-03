Uber suspends shared rides in U.S. and Canada

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )





The move, reported by Reuters, was implemented Tuesday in response to the ongoing



Uber users in the U.S. and Canada won't have the pooled option for their rides. Pooling or ridesharing reduces the cost of rides by taking on several... Uber has temporarily suspended shared rides in the U.S. and Canada.The move, reported by Reuters, was implemented Tuesday in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak Uber users in the U.S. and Canada won't have the pooled option for their rides. Pooling or ridesharing reduces the cost of rides by taking on several 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

32 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Uber Suspends Pooled Rides in US and Canada 00:55 Uber Suspends Pooled Rides in US and Canada Pooled rides allowed customers to cut costs by sharing their trip with up to three other riders headed in a similar direction. The ride-sharing company announced the suspension on Tuesday. Andrew Macdonald, VP Uber, via CNBC The new policy does not affect...