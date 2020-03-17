Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Ann Summers has extended its sex toy sale

Ann Summers has extended its sex toy sale

Mashable Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* Ann Summers is offering three for two on sex toys, lingerie sets, bondage gear, fancy dress, and more.

--------------------

Ann Summers and its range of sex toys, lingerie sets, and naughty gifts is probably the last thing on your mind right now, but a little distraction can be healthy.

You can now get...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ann Summers is offering 3 for 2 on absolutely everything

*TL;DR:* Ann Summers is offering three for two on everything, including its range of sex toys and lingerie sets. -------------------- Whether you...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

guzmanadrian

guzmanadrian "Ann Summers has extended its***toy sale" https://t.co/qZKGiomCVy 2 days ago

jegsplus

Jegede Olatunji Ann Summers has extended its***toy sale https://t.co/J8avTwpaR1 https://t.co/qCCM6PdV6P 3 days ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Ann Summers has extended its***toy sale https://t.co/I0OAgM0QA2 via @vilnis11 #marketing https://t.co/XwNFd8Ts19 3 days ago

ScottReddler

Scott Reddler Ann Summers has extended its***toy sale https://t.co/RJ3VqPHWNE https://t.co/rnNW6Nljo1 3 days ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Ann Summers has extended its***toy sale https://t.co/jD2NdeSdym https://t.co/tFmexi6xFv 3 days ago

ethan2sc9ins

Ethan Scott Ann Summers has extended its***toy sale https://t.co/AybdehO7SK https://t.co/BS9ckuyyLt 3 days ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Ann Summers has extended its***toy sale https://t.co/hAzeuLtSpM 3 days ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Ann Summers has extended its***toy sale https://t.co/5jv4goiWrn https://t.co/Rr2C8n78rv 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.