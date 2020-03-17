Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Your WFH setup needs a printer — these are on sale for under $100

Your WFH setup needs a printer — these are on sale for under $100

Mashable Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* A handful of HP and Epson home printers are on sale for less than $100 at Amazon and Best Buy — as of March 17, you can save up to $50.

--------------------

By now, we're sure your working from home setup is looking pretty professional (if you even have that luxury): An extra monitor, a wireless mouse,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.