Amazon to sellers: We’re not stocking nonessential items during coronavirus outbreak
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Amazon is making big changes to what it stocks in its warehouses during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, Amazon [INS: sent :INS] a memo to its third-party sellers stating that it would no longer be accepting nonessential products from those vendors to ship from its warehouses. This is a move to free up inventory space for...
Amazon has informed sellers and vendors that it will not accept inbound shipments of non-essential items to its warehouses until April 5. The company hopes the decision will help it to make room for “high-demand” products like household staples, cleaning products, and medical supplies.
Amazon Care, the company's virtual medical clinic, is reportedly in talks with the Gates Foundation to deliver coronavirus test kits to Seattle homes who have been affected by the outbreak. Test kits..
Amazon announced it is creating a $5 million neighborhood small relief fund to supply local businesses with cash grants as they navigate the coronavirus outbreak. To qualify, businesses must have fewer..
· Amazon told sellers on Tuesday that it's suspending shipments of all non-essential products to its warehouses to deal with the increased workloads following... Business Insider Also reported by •The Verge •Reuters •Reuters India
