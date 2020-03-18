Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Seth Rogen got high, watched 'Cats,' and live-tweeted it

Seth Rogen got high, watched 'Cats,' and live-tweeted it

Mashable Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Pretty much everyone is going a bit stir crazy right now, what with the global coronavirus pandemic and all. The social distancing and self-quarantine has many holed up at home, catching up on films they skipped at the cinema in a desperate attempt to keep themselves and their families non-homicidal.

So of course, it was...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Seth Rogen gets 'pretty stoned' and live-tweets Cats during self-isolation: 'Judi Dench looks the most cuddly'

'How many times they say the word 'cat' in this?', actor tweeted
Independent


Tweets about this

NewsWithN4

Naomy Kanslert Seth Rogen got high and watched Cats because of course he did https://t.co/EJug0mfJUJ https://t.co/QpfMjYnPsh 54 seconds ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Seth Rogen got high, watched ‘Cats,’ and live-tweeted it https://t.co/dBF1Wfxfz7 #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 42 minutes ago

ShareCatLove

Share Cat Love Seth Rogen got high, watched 'Cats,' and live-tweeted it #ShareCatLove https://t.co/qtRVEgrd60 44 minutes ago

unite_digital

Unite Digital Media Seth Rogen got high, watched 'Cats,' and live-tweeted it https://t.co/oq2ZPllWLN https://t.co/V5dMLaWfYQ 46 minutes ago

SuperlativeSEO

Superlative Search Seth Rogen got high, watched 'Cats,' and live-tweeted it https://t.co/EHHI2qAyWe 46 minutes ago

YonKilcullen

Yon Kilcullen Seth Rogen got high, watched 'Cats,' and live-tweeted it https://t.co/CictTPAQag [mashable] 54 minutes ago

IntrepidMarketr

Charles H. Brewer Seth Rogen got high, watched 'Cats,' and live-tweeted it https://t.co/xg9gAmzjdC https://t.co/L9QrRi3boG 57 minutes ago

TapaseTechnical

Tapase Technical Seth Rogen got high, watched 'Cats,' and live-tweeted it https://t.co/1uEPvIITyh 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.