Social distancing isn't fun but Group FaceTime can help you get through it
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () I have come to the realization that, as exciting as I thought it sounded at first, social distancing sucks. And that's coming from me, the person who breathes a sigh of relief whenever my friends cancel plans.
But to keep from getting too lonely during this time of isolation, there's one thing we can turn to:...
The funny moment is seen in as this dancing neighbourhood in County Kildare, Ireland won't let COVID-19 get in their way of celebrating St. Patrick's Day (March 17).
The group can be seen dancing while adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions of social distancing.
"Happy St. Patrick's Day, Irish...