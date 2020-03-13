Global  

Stephen Colbert criticizes Trump's coronavirus 'strategy' from his home fire pit

Mashable Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Another day of social distancing, another glimpse of Stephen Colbert's (very lovely-looking) house.

Yesterday the Late Show host was in the tub, but today he's outside, sitting around the fire pit. And despite the measures in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), he's still doing what he does best: holding...
Late-Night Hosts Deliver 'Post Apocalyptic' Shows From Home

Late-Night Hosts Deliver 'Post Apocalyptic' Shows From Home

 With production suspended indefinitely on their respective late-night shows, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have decided to take matters into their own hands. On March 16, in the place of his usual 11:35 p.m. time slot,...

Stephen Colbert Surprises Viewers With 'The Lather Show'

Stephen Colbert Surprises Viewers With 'The Lather Show'

Stephen Colbert is not letting the coronavirus prevent his 'Late Show' from going on.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:14Published
Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears

Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears

On Thursday night, CBS and NBC announced that a number of their late-night shows based in New York City would cease airing.

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Stephen Colbert Criticizes Trump for Calling Coronavirus the 'Chinese Virus'

Stephen Colbert hosted his second at home version of The Late Show on Tuesday (March 17) by talking to viewers while sitting near a fire pit in his backyard.
Just Jared

Stephen Colbert performs an eerie no-audience monologue while sipping whisky

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was meant to be going audience free starting next week, in response to the spread of coronavirus. But in the end, everything...
Mashable

primetimercom

Primetimer Stephen Colbert took on Trump gaslighting from his home fire pit. https://t.co/rDKrreBdbi 1 hour ago

pj_thompson

PJ Somewhat Unlikely Thompson 👽👻👹🧚🤡 Stephen Colbert criticizes Trump's coronavirus 'strategy' from his home fire pit https://t.co/pYG2QJ1ysS via @mashable 4 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Stephen Colbert Criticizes Trump for Calling Coronavirus the ‘Chinese Virus’ – Watch Here! https://t.co/BOPs0KNMhN 5 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Stephen Colbert Criticizes Trump for Calling Coronavirus the ‘Chinese Virus’ – Watch Here! https://t.co/okNIN3ENGg 5 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Stephen Colbert Criticizes Trump for Calling Coronavirus the ‘Chinese Virus’ – Watch Here! https://t.co/U5eYRVO9gj 5 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com .@StephenAtHome is criticizing Trump for calling the coronavirus the "Chinese virus" - Watch what he had to say her… https://t.co/xJ882AicDu 5 hours ago

HEKsROCKS101091

Hannah Klitsberg Stephen Colbert criticizes Trump's coronavirus 'strategy' from his home fire pit - Mashable https://t.co/fFj4o0gBUN 5 hours ago

VisualSuccess

Predrag Gasic Top story: Stephen Colbert criticizes Trump's coronavirus 'strategy' from his home fire pit https://t.co/K5EwJl9lFb… https://t.co/bdCRFFVo5p 5 hours ago

