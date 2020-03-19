This coronavirus toilet paper calculator knows if you’ll survive the quarantine
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () The coronavirus pandemic has practically turned toilet paper into an ultra-valuable resource. So much sothsat people are afraid they’ll run out of it. But thanks to the internet, there’s now a tool that will help you forecast the amount of toilet paper you’ll need to last through the quarantine. Yep, How Much Toilet Paper is a web-based calculator that lets you guesstimate how much wipeable material you’ll need to survive the pandemic. Simply enter the amount of rolls you’ve stocked and your average number of daily visits to the loo, and the calculator will crunch the numbers. [Read: Porn sites have turned…