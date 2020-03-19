Playboy goes digital-only due to coronavirus (and because print is dead)

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The pesky coronavirus has taken yet another victim: Playboy magazine. Well, sort of. The iconic brand announced its upcoming Spring issue will be its last printed publication for the year in the US. “The disruption of the



This story continues at The Next Web The pesky coronavirus has taken yet another victim: Playboy magazine. Well, sort of. The iconic brand announced its upcoming Spring issue will be its last printed publication for the year in the US. “The disruption of the coronavirus pandemic to content production and the supply chain became clearer and clearer, we were forced to accelerate a conversation we’ve been having internally: The question of how to transform our US print product to better suit what consumers want today,” CEO Ben Kohn wrote. “We will move to a digital-first publishing schedule for all of our content.” [Read: Pornhub is handing out free…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

