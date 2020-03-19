Global  

Trevor Noah launches 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' from his couch

Mashable Thursday, 19 March 2020
Over the past couple of days, we've got a couple of brief glimpses into The Daily Show host Trevor Noah's apartment via a hectic cleaning montage and some failed balcony singing.

But on Wednesday night, we got the real deal. In the clip above, Noah sits on his coach and introduces The Daily Social Distancing Show, which comes...
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio
News video: Trevor Noah Starts 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' on YouTube | THR News

Trevor Noah Starts 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' on YouTube | THR News 01:33

 Trevor Noah Starts 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' on YouTube | THR News

