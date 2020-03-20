Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Louis-Dreyfus share coronavirus cabin fever tips

Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Louis-Dreyfus share coronavirus cabin fever tips

Mashable Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
"Thank you for joining me during corona-geddon," Jimmy Kimmel quipped from his coronavirus-induced home isolation on Thursday. "This is day, what, 75?"

Millions of people worldwide are cooped up inside in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and people are already going a bit stir-crazy. In Kimmel's case, this has...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Film From Home, Make Quarantine Jokes | THR News

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Film From Home, Make Quarantine Jokes | THR News 04:03

 With regular late-night programming paused due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the late-night hosts offered comedic relief from their respective houses on Tuesday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Conan O'Brien to Film Show on iPhone During Pandemic [Video]

Conan O'Brien to Film Show on iPhone During Pandemic

The late night host made the announcement on Twitter, adding, “This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt.”

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:42Published
Late-Night Hosts Deliver ‘Post Apocalyptic’ Shows From Home [Video]

Late-Night Hosts Deliver ‘Post Apocalyptic’ Shows From Home

Late-Night Hosts Deliver ‘Post Apocalyptic’ Shows From Home With production suspended indefinitely on their respective late-night shows, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have decided..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Jimmy Kimmel video chats with Guillermo, shares his quarantine tips

Like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel is a now a couple of days in to coronavirus social distancing measures, and he has some advice to...
Mashable

Mayor Pete Buttigieg Guest Hosts 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Without Audience Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Watch (Video)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live. The former candidate for President of the United States stepped in to host the late night TV show on Thursday...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogue – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dumb Spring Breakers & Misleader Trump – Jimmy Kimmel Li… https://t.co/bIjgf4QLWA 1 hour ago

markwiddle23

Mark Widdleson Top story: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Joins Jimmy Kimmel on 'Quarantine Minilogue' | Hollywood Reporter… https://t.co/C1cbbjs9sf 1 hour ago

GerardGrouve

Gerard Grouve Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Louis-Dreyfus share coronavirus cabin fever tips https://t.co/WHyWKf5mwa #JimmyKimmelLive… https://t.co/iibI1hNhAA 2 hours ago

unite_digital

Unite Digital Media Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Louis-Dreyfus share coronavirus cabin fever tips https://t.co/7PsVUbf3ID https://t.co/JXGVgerWAr 2 hours ago

JayPochapin

Jay Pochapin https://t.co/a0zic65wxN Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (sp?) https://t.co/a0zic65wxN 2 hours ago

pascalforeau

pascalforeau Top story: Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Louis-Dreyfus share coronavirus cabin fever tips https://t.co/cw1ytukmXF, see more https://t.co/44bu3o17za 2 hours ago

YonKilcullen

Yon Kilcullen Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Louis-Dreyfus share coronavirus cabin fever tips https://t.co/FwbowbsyKt [mashable] 2 hours ago

qwerty__red

qwerty.red Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Louis-Dreyfus share coronavirus cabin fever tips https://t.co/kTYUDpoSj3 https://t.co/cvB7ZgEEQ3 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.