World Health Organization’s WhatsApp bot texts you coronavirus facts Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Coronavirus outbreak is spreading rapidly, and so is misinformation related to the pandemic. In these testing times, you can only rely on trusted sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO), and the health departments of your local governments. To reach more people in an easier and effective manner, WHO has launched an official channel on WhatsApp about coronavirus. Here’s how you can use it: Open WhatsApp on your phone. Tap on this link and send join to WHO. Alternatively, you can add +41 79 893 18 92 number to your contact, and chat with WHO. Currently, this bot provides you with…



This story continues at The Next Web



