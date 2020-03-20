Global  

'The Letter for the King' is only two-thirds the fantasy show it should be

Mashable Friday, 20 March 2020
Fantasy can be political, or it can simply be an escape. Even escapist fantasy usually contains some message about war, love, heroism, corruption, or any other social or personal ill that can be easily packaged in a metaphor involving magic or dragons. It's odd to see a fantasy story that means almost nothing, or makes several...
