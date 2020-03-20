Global  

Jimmy Fallon's video chat with Jennifer Garner gets interrupted by one of his kids

Mashable Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Jimmy Fallon may be at home with his family, but the Tonight Show is rolling on.

Thursday brought a 22-minute DIY edition, featuring a new monologue (now supported by a fake laughter app on Fallon's tablet), a video chat with Jennifer Garner about her and Amy Adams' charity venture, and lengthy struggle to erect a tent in his...
