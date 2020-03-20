Netflix's 'Self Made' is a disappointing attempt at celebrating black excellence Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

It is despicably rare for historical television dramas to center their stories on black women.



When a TV show or film does focus on black history, it is often on narratives of slavery, Jim Crow, and other historical sufferings. These topics are well worth dramatizing, but when covered unyieldingly for decades as the only... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mel Carbon RT @mashable: Netflix's 'Self Made' is a disappointing attempt at celebrating black excellence https://t.co/NF0TQ3b9ZE 47 minutes ago Mashable Netflix's 'Self Made' is a disappointing attempt at celebrating black excellence https://t.co/NF0TQ3b9ZE 1 hour ago Screening Netflix's 'Self Made' is a disappointing attempt at celebrating black excellence https://t.co/yuc5l34VJ0 1 hour ago Daryll Benjamin RT @ReelTalker: Netflix's 'Self Made' is a disappointing attempt at celebrating black excellence https://t.co/pV1hqlZBSS via @mashable to… 3 hours ago Candice Frederick Netflix's 'Self Made' is a disappointing attempt at celebrating black excellence https://t.co/pV1hqlZBSS via @mashable to say the least 3 hours ago denzil meyers Really? Netflix's 'Self Made' is a disappointing (dum) attempt at celebrating black excellence - Mashable ⁦@netflix… https://t.co/tbnM7yiIAr 3 hours ago Dean Roon Netflix's 'Self Made' is a disappointing attempt at celebrating black excellence: It is despicably rare for histori… https://t.co/g1Qzf6t8JG 3 hours ago TUSHAR NARKAR Netflix's 'Self Made' is a disappointing attempt at celebrating black excellence https://t.co/j0ZgLG8hA4 https://t.co/VyQuCwNueF 3 hours ago