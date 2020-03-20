Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Trevor Noah calls out Trump's latest misleading comments on coronavirus

Trevor Noah calls out Trump's latest misleading comments on coronavirus

Mashable Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Another day, another Daily Show monologue straight from Trevor Noah's couch. Not to mention another healthy dose of highly frustrated criticism aimed at Donald Trump.

In the clip above, Noah plays a clip of the president talking about a coronavirus treatment drug that he says will be made available "almost immediately" —...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trevor Noah Starts 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' on YouTube | THR News

Trevor Noah Starts 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' on YouTube | THR News 01:33

 Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' is getting inventive as it tries to navigate the television production shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebs Come Together for 'Imagine' Collaboration, Trevor Noah Launches New YouTube Series & 'Friends' Reunion Delayed | THR News [Video]

Celebs Come Together for 'Imagine' Collaboration, Trevor Noah Launches New YouTube Series & 'Friends' Reunion Delayed | THR News

Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams and more big name stars team up for a collab amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Trevor Noah launches 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' from his home and the..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:47Published
Trevor Noah on Tom Hanks Getting Coronavirus: "Message to the Rest of Us" | THR News [Video]

Trevor Noah on Tom Hanks Getting Coronavirus: "Message to the Rest of Us" | THR News

Trevor Noah on Tom Hanks Getting Coronavirus: "Message to the Rest of Us" | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus scare: Trevor Noah's maiden India tour postponed

Comedian Trevor Noah's maiden India tour, scheduled for April, has been postponed in view of the global coronavirus outbreak. Noah was set to bring his "Loud...
Mid-Day

Trevor Noah's hectic home cleaning montage is the motivation we need right now

Yes, you should keep your house clean, especially if you're spending a lot of time at home to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Absolutely....
Mashable


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.